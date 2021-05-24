Home

High Performance coach for Fiji Swimming

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 8:19 am

Fiji Swimming will be looking to hire an overseas high performance coach as part of its strategic development plan for next year.

This was discussed by the Fiji Swimming Federation during its three-day workshop earlier this month.

The federation is determined to develop swimmers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 Solomon Islands Pacific Games and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Operations manager, Trisa Dunn says this will help them prepare the swimmers for the upcoming games.

Dunn says this time they are hoping to get the swimmers qualify through the A or B qualifying times and not by universality places as was in the past.

