HFC Bank Stadium confirmed for Deans and Raluve finals

[file photo]

After weeks of uncertainty and public concern over a possible venue change, it’s now official, the 2025 Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weet-Bix Raluve National Finals will be held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 23rd of this month.

The announcement comes after earlier reports suggested the finals might be moved to 4R Govind Park in Ba or Nukuvuto Ground in Queen Victoria School due to logistical and scheduling challenges.

However, following renewed talks between the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union and the Fiji Sports Council, approval for the stadium has been confirmed by Acting CEO Gilbert Vakalalabure.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision restores tradition and ensures Fiji’s most prestigious secondary school rugby event returns to its spiritual home, where thousands of supporters are expected to fill the stands in support of their schools.

Fiji Sports Council Operations Manager Litia Senibulu says the stadium team is now working closely with tournament organisers to deliver a safe, seamless and high-quality finals experience for players and fans alike.

Details on ticket sales, match schedules, and event guidelines will be released in the coming days through official platforms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.