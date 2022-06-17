HFC Bank is new National Stadium Naming Rights sponsor

[Photo: Supplied]

HFC Bank is the new naming rights sponsor for the National Stadium which comes into effect from the first of next month.

This has been confirmed by the FSC in a statement adding that the decision was made by the Board after tenders were called from various interested organizations.

The national stadium will be called the HFC Bank Stadium.

It says the FSC is grateful for HFC Bank’s participation in the tender process and for its successful bid.

HFC Bank Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says they are privileged to be able to secure sponsorship for one of the country’s iconic facilities.

FSC Chief Executive, Litiana Loabuka thanked outgoing naming rights sponsor, ANZ Bank for the support and commitment rendered for the past nine years.

This new venture came at an opportune time as FSC gears up for various national and international events including the first 2022 Pacific Nations Cup on July 2nd, the Oceania Football Confederations Women’s Nations Cup throughout July and the Coca Cola Games in August.

[Source: FSC]