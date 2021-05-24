Home

Sports

Health Ministry will decide on final numbers: Mazey

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 12:23 pm
Peter Mazey

Changes are likely to be made on the number of players permitted to gather at training grounds starting next Monday.

According to the return-to-play framework formulated by the Fiji National Sports Commission, Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health, at 70% vaccination threshold, only 10 people are allowed at any training ground.

However, as Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said yesterday, from Monday, 30 people are allowed to gather outdoors.

Article continues after advertisement

Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says all sports gatherings will be determined by the Ministry of Health.

“Apparently we’ve been told that the Ministry of Health will be making some changes today. The framework covers all of that and it clearly states that it is up to the Ministry of Health to decide the final numbers.”

As listed in the framework, all sports can resume training only and under the strict non-contact rules.

This means that players are allowed to do non-contact skills training including passing, shooting, headers, batting, kicking and defending.

No contact whatsoever is allowed at this level.

