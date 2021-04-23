Hayne to be sentenced tomorrow

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne will be sentenced tomorrow.

He was found guilty in March for sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home in Australia on the night of September 30th, 2018.

The ex-Parramatta Eels player is facing a maximum of 14 years in prison for two alternative sex assault charges.

Yesterday Hayne was spotted with Dragons first-five Corey Norman.

Norman posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday alongside Hayne and another friend, with the caption, “catch ups.”

Hayne played for both the Bati and Australia, he also featured for the Fiji 7s in 2016.

In 2015 he attracted significant attention when he made the switch from one of the NRL’s top players to a rookie in the 2015 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers.