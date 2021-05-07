Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
LIVE Press Conference on opening of schools|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|GPs step up to offer services in the West|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus|Suva nurse tests positive as four new cases emerge|No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong|Contact tracing begins for Raiwaqa case|Tough choices needed: WHO|All non-essential businesses urged to close|Non-COVID Field Hospital for Lautoka|Community likely source of Lautoka Hospital outbreak|Education Ministry assists students of Adi Maopa Secondary School|Arrests can now be made for no physical distancing|Current virus will rattle any nation|Fatigue concerns for frontline workers|Export market on a volatile trend|More Fijians in containment zones seek support services|Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|
Full Coverage

Sports

Hayne launches appeal a day after being sentenced

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 1:37 pm
Jarryd Hayne [Source: The Guardian]

Just a day after being sentenced, former NRL and Bati fullback Jarryd Hayne has reportedly lodged an appeal.

Yesterday Hayne was sentenced to a maximum of five years and nine months jail time for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

The 33-year old was sentenced for a non-parole period of three years and eight months before being taken away to jail.

Article continues after advertisement

He was found guilty by a jury in March for sexually assaulting a woman who was 26-years-old at the time, at her home in Newcastle on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

Fox Sports reports it was revealed in court yesterday that Hayne was on the verge of signing a one-year deal with the Dragons worth $500,000 but when the allegations surfaced, the Dragons ceased communication.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.