Hayne launches appeal a day after being sentenced

Just a day after being sentenced, former NRL and Bati fullback Jarryd Hayne has reportedly lodged an appeal.

Yesterday Hayne was sentenced to a maximum of five years and nine months jail time for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

The 33-year old was sentenced for a non-parole period of three years and eight months before being taken away to jail.

He was found guilty by a jury in March for sexually assaulting a woman who was 26-years-old at the time, at her home in Newcastle on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

Fox Sports reports it was revealed in court yesterday that Hayne was on the verge of signing a one-year deal with the Dragons worth $500,000 but when the allegations surfaced, the Dragons ceased communication.