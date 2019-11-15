Hayne granted consent to build his mother a granny flat while awaiting trial

Former Fiji Bati star Jarryd Hayne will build his mother an $80,000 granny flat while he waits for trial over sexual assault charges.

The Central Coast Council approved the 31-year-old’s request to build at the back of the property on Gwendolen Avenue at Umina Beach, Central Coast, Australia in August last year.

According to the Daily Mail neighbours have reported an influx of tradesman visiting the house to get to work, while the two-time player-of-the-year remains in Western Australia, living in the Youth With A Mission Centre.

Hayne has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault in relation to the alleged rape of a woman in September 2018.

Hayne will appear in Newcastle District Court for his trial on May 4.

The former Parramatta Eels star sold his Darlinghurst investment terrace for $2.2 million last year.