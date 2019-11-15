Hayne engaged to partner after a challenging year

Congratulatory messages have poured in from rugby league and rugby union players for former Fiji Bati star Jarryd Hayne on his engagement to partner Amellia Bonnici.

2020 may have been a disastrous year for Hayne but he was all smiles three days ago on social media where he revealed the big news.

Hayne posted a photo of him and Bonnici with her ring which was liked by 20,000 Instagram users.

The 32 year old said it’s been a rollercoaster but he’s thankful to God.

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson wrote “Congrats student” with a kissing face emoji.

Fellow players including Kevin Naiqama, Akuila Uate, Tim Mannah, and rugby union star Quade Cooper also congratulated the pair.

Hayne re-posted multiple messages of support from his friends on his Instagram story.

Hayne and Bonnici already have a child together.

The former Paramatta Eels fullback hasn’t played in the NRL since 2018 and learnt earlier this month he will face trial again next year on sexual assault charges after a jury in Newcastle could not agree on a verdict.

Hayne’s retrial is set to start in March after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

[Source: news.com.au]