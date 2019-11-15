Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
UNDP provides school tents|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|
Full Coverage

Sports

Hayne engaged to partner after a challenging year

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 5:07 pm
Jarryd Hayne with his partner Amellia Bonnici [Source: Hayne/Instagram]

Congratulatory messages have poured in from rugby league and rugby union players for former Fiji Bati star Jarryd Hayne on his engagement to partner Amellia Bonnici.

2020 may have been a disastrous year for Hayne but he was all smiles three days ago on social media where he revealed the big news.

Hayne posted a photo of him and Bonnici with her ring which was liked by 20,000 Instagram users.

Article continues after advertisement

The 32 year old said it’s been a rollercoaster but he’s thankful to God.

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson wrote “Congrats student” with a kissing face emoji.

Fellow players including Kevin Naiqama, Akuila Uate, Tim Mannah, and rugby union star Quade Cooper also congratulated the pair.

Hayne re-posted multiple messages of support from his friends on his Instagram story.

Hayne and Bonnici already have a child together.

The former Paramatta Eels fullback hasn’t played in the NRL since 2018 and learnt earlier this month he will face trial again next year on sexual assault charges after a jury in Newcastle could not agree on a verdict.

Hayne’s retrial is set to start in March after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

[Source: news.com.au]

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.