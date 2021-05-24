Hayne appeals conviction

Former Fiji Bati and fallen NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has argued that his sexual assault conviction ought to be quashed.

According to Fox Sports, this is because a jury erred in believing his victim said “no, no, no”, a court has heard.

Hayne appeared via videolink yesterday from Cooma Correctional Centre as he fights to be released from prison.

The 33-year-old was convicted earlier this year and jailed after a District Court jury found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

The former Bati was imprisoned for a maximum of five years and nine months, with a three-year, eight-month non-parole period, after the jury convicted him of the sexual assault of a then 26-year-old woman inside her Newcastle home in September 2018.

He immediately launched proceedings in the Court of Criminal Appeal.

The woman watched proceedings via videolink as the crown prosecution fought Hayne‘s bid to be freed.

[Source: Fox Sports]