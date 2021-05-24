Hat-trick win for Fiji in Chess Olympiad

Fiji’s Online Chess Team recorded their second all-time World Chess Olympiad hat-trick.

The team registered wins against Seychelles 6 – 0, Laos 6 – 0 and Brunei Darrusalam 4.5 – 1.5.

Fiji also drew with Nepal 3 – 3 ending a successful campaign in the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad.

Fiji hammered Seychelles in all games where Board 1 Candidate Master (CM) Taione Sikivou outclassed Ragul Pillay with the Fried-Liver Attack.

Board 2 CM Noel Adricula beat Reygene Santillan, Board 3 Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Kieran Lyons defeated Rachelle Hoareau, Board 4 Aarti Sewak vanquished Jeanne D Abel, Board 5 Rudr

Prasad won against Arfan Mohamed Ali Jinna and Board 6 Tanvi Prasad routed Pratiksha Hemant Kumar.

Fiji repeated its onslaught against Laos where Board 1 CM Sikivou beat Porthor Charlee, Board 2 CM Adricula outwitted Xayophone Chanthavongsa, Board 3 WFM Kieran Lyons won against

Vilayvone Thongsaly, Board 4 Aarti Sewak squished Souphatta Chanthavong, Board 5 Rudr Prasad defeated Khonesavanh Senglek and Board 6 Prasad smashed Phetvisuk Sounixay.

It was a tight against Brunei Darussalam who struck early where Board 1 CM Manoj Kumar was held-off to a draw by Aliuddin Azahari and Board 5 Rudr Prasad was detained by Tek Guan Lim.

Fiji’s remaining players fought back hard where Board 2 CM Sikivou edged Muhammad Nur Abdullah Hj Mohamad, Board 4 Aarti Sewak beat Liyana Zakaria and Board 6 Tanvi Prasad defeated Nur Zahira Zazali.

Fiji recorded its third consecutive World Chess Olympiad win by defeating Brunei Darussalam 4.5 – 1.5.

The team is also gearing up for Season 3 of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League from 20 September, 2021.

It is one of the largest online championships with more than 130 amateur teams in the pool.