Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|
Full Coverage

Sports

Hat-trick win for Fiji in Chess Olympiad

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 5, 2021 9:00 pm

Fiji’s Online Chess Team recorded their second all-time World Chess Olympiad hat-trick.

The team registered wins against Seychelles 6 – 0, Laos 6 – 0 and Brunei Darrusalam 4.5 – 1.5.

Fiji also drew with Nepal 3 – 3 ending a successful campaign in the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji hammered Seychelles in all games where Board 1 Candidate Master (CM) Taione Sikivou outclassed Ragul Pillay with the Fried-Liver Attack.

Board 2 CM Noel Adricula beat Reygene Santillan, Board 3 Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Kieran Lyons defeated Rachelle Hoareau, Board 4 Aarti Sewak vanquished Jeanne D Abel, Board 5 Rudr

Prasad won against Arfan Mohamed Ali Jinna and Board 6 Tanvi Prasad routed Pratiksha Hemant Kumar.

Fiji repeated its onslaught against Laos where Board 1 CM Sikivou beat Porthor Charlee, Board 2 CM Adricula outwitted Xayophone Chanthavongsa, Board 3 WFM Kieran Lyons won against

Vilayvone Thongsaly, Board 4 Aarti Sewak squished Souphatta Chanthavong, Board 5 Rudr Prasad defeated Khonesavanh Senglek and Board 6 Prasad smashed Phetvisuk Sounixay.

It was a tight against Brunei Darussalam who struck early where Board 1 CM Manoj Kumar was held-off to a draw by Aliuddin Azahari and Board 5 Rudr Prasad was detained by Tek Guan Lim.

Fiji’s remaining players fought back hard where Board 2 CM Sikivou edged Muhammad Nur Abdullah Hj Mohamad, Board 4 Aarti Sewak beat Liyana Zakaria and Board 6 Tanvi Prasad defeated Nur Zahira Zazali.

Fiji recorded its third consecutive World Chess Olympiad win by defeating Brunei Darussalam 4.5 – 1.5.

The team is also gearing up for Season 3 of the 2021-2022 Global Chess League from 20 September, 2021.

It is one of the largest online championships with more than 130 amateur teams in the pool.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.