Hansen and Taurua receive Sir and Dame titles

Steve Hansen and Noeline Taurua receive the title of Sir and Dame in New Year Honours

The New Year Honours list sees two of New Zealand’s most successful coaches receive recognition for their services to sport.

Former All Blacks’ coach Steve Hansen and current Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua will now have the title of Sir and Dame before their names respectively.

Sir Steve was made a Knight of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM) for his services to rugby. Hansen was the assistant coach when the All Blacks won the 2011 Rugby World Cup and head coach for their 2015 World Cup win.

Dame Noeline recently led the Silver Ferns to victory over Australia at this year’s Netball World Cup. She also had a storied career as a player, representing the Silver Ferns between 1993 and 1999.