Sports

Hannah Cockroft wins seventh gold in British one-two in T34 800m

| @BBCWorld
September 4, 2021 4:27 pm
Hannah Cockroft (right) defended her title from Rio 2016 with Kare Adenegan (left) winning silver. [Source: BBC Sports]

Hannah Cockroft won her seventh Paralympic gold medal as British team-mate Kare Adenegan took silver in the women’s T34 800m at Tokyo 2020.

Cockroft set a new Paralympic record of one minute 48.99 seconds in a dominant display, breaking her own previous Games best by almost 12 seconds.

It was her second title in Tokyo, after she broke her own world record to retain the 100m crown last Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Adenegan clocked a new personal best, finishing almost 11 seconds back.

That meant she upgraded on the bronze she won in the event in Rio five years ago, with American Alexa Halko taking third in Tokyo. Fellow Briton Fabienne Andre was fourth in a new personal best time.

[Source: BBC Sports]

