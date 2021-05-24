Home

Hamilton subject to online racist abuse

TVNZ
July 20, 2021 5:35 am
[Source: mirror.co.uk]

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was on the receiving end of racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix.

It came after Hamilton collided with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the opening lap at Silverstone yesterday, forcing the Dutch driver to retire from the race.

Verstappen labelled Hamilton’s move as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike, prompting the online barrage of abuse towards Hamilton.

In a joint statement, Mercedes and the Formula One governing body condemned the online abuse, saying racist trolls should be held accountable for their actions.

Earlier this month three England football players suffered online racist abuse after England’s loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley.

