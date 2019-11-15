Halt all plans for sporting activities urges Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education is advising Secondary Schools sporting federations to halt all planning of sporting activities.

With the school term expected to resume next month, the Ministry has had to realign its calendar to ensure that all curriculum are covered.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says with the realignment of schools curriculum, this would mean they will have to forego extra-curricular activities, like sports.

“We will already be in the month of June when we are expected to resume school. At this point in time I would say that we will have to forego a lot of extra-curricular activities and that will include sports. As it stays at this point in time, I would advise that all planning for competitive sports to be halted.”

For the Secondary Schools Super Deans competition, the Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union says they will align with the directive from the Ministry.

“We have been having discussions with the executives of the Secondary Schools, the next step is to have discussions with the Ministry of education. We will align ourselves with the priorities set by government and the Ministry of Education.”

Some of the much anticipated schools sporting competitions that are likely to be affected is the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition, Super Deans competition, the Vodafone Kaji Rugby, Chow Games and the Secondary Schools Hockey competition.