Habosi confident in debut

Fijian winger Vinaya Habosi is ready to take on the field as the side prepares to face Tonga in the much anticipated Pacific Nations Cup match this afternoon.

The ‘Bossman’ will be up against one of the world’s best, Israel Folau and he says he cannot wait to take on the challenge.

The 22 year old has been a standout player in the 2022 Super Rugby season for the Fijian Drua and is hoping to bring the same level of enthusiasm into HFC Bank stadium today.

Habosi says playing for the white jersey for the first time will be a great opportunity to prove his worth.

“Its not a threat to me, I’m taking it more like a learning experience. To be up against some of the best players in the world is big and i will do my best to fight for my ground on the field”

Fiji will face Tonga at 3.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before that, Australia A will face Samoa at 1pm.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.