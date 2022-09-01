Haaland saves the day for Man City

Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in consecutive Premier League games as Manchester City earned a crushing victory over Nottingham Forest.

Man City put Forest under pressure from the first whistle and took the lead after 12 minutes, Haaland nipping in to turn a near post cross from Phil Foden past Dean Henderson, as the visiting keeper and his defence all hesitated.

Henderson was also partly at fault for Man City’s second, as his poor clearance straight to Julian Alvarez – making his first Premier League start – set up the attack which eventually led to Haaland tapping in. The Norwegian completed his hat-trick on 38 minutes, heading in from close range.

Article continues after advertisement

Man City continued their onslaught in the second half, Joao Cancelo slamming home from the edge of the area after 50 minutes, before Alvarez got in the action – first with a low finish after brilliant set-up play by Riyad Mahrez, then with a powerful left-footed strike in off the crossbar