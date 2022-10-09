Haaland helps Man City to the top

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne paired up to sweep Southampton aside 4-0 to move top of the Premier League.

City attacked relentlessly from the start and Haaland was within inches of giving them an early lead when – to the surprise of virtually the entire stadium – he hit the inside of the post after galloping clear.

Instead it was Joao Cancelo who put the home side ahead, running on to Phil Foden’s pass and cutting past James Ward-Prowse before finding the bottom corner of the net.

In other matches, Chelsea defeated Wolves 3-0, New Castle beat Brentford 5-1 and Tottenham edged Brighton 1-0.