Haaland goal at Tottenham sends Man City fourth

[ Source: Reuters ]

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the second player to score at least 20 goals in each of his first three Premier League seasons as the champions beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Wednesday to return to the top four.

Haaland, back after missing Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool because of injury, turned in Jeremy Doku’s low cross in the 12th minute and it proved decisive.

The Norwegian could have added to his tally as City dominated the opening period with home keeper Guglielmo Vicario making good saves from him and Doku and Savinho putting a great chance over the crossbar.

Haaland also had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside after City had weathered a Tottenham siege.

City’s first-half profligacy should have cost them as the hosts dominated the second period with Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel squandering glorious chances and Son Heung-min denied by City keeper Ederson after coming off the bench.

After Haaland’s late effort was disallowed, Tottenham almost snatched a point when Pape Matar Sarr headed over the crossbar.

City avoided a third defeat of the season against Tottenham and moved fourth on 47 points from 27 games.

