Guyot wins silver in Vaa World Sprint Championships

Pierre Guyot

Fiji’s lone representative at the International Vaa Federation World Sprint Championships, in Windsor, United Kingdom Pierre Guyot returned home today with a silver medal.

Family and friends welcomed him at Nadi International Airport this morning.

The Vuda Canoe Club member finished second in the V1 500 meters Sprint Finals in the Masters’ Men’s 60+ category.

Guyot who is Originally from Tahiti but has been living in Fiji for the last 10 years, says he could’ve won gold.

“It was not easy but only two seconds with first one and I can put that on the jet leg, if I was leaving one week before maybe I could do something with the first one”.

He adds he trained hard for about a year for the event but now he’s looking forward to the next meeting in Hawaii in 2024.

About 1600 paddlers from around the world featured at the championship.