Growth in the number of young interest shown in Chess

2019 has turned out to be an interesting year for the Fiji Chess Federation as the interest shown by young kids in the sport has been a highlight for the Federation.

Member of the Federation and a chess player himself, Goru Govind believes this shows that the future of Chess in Fiji is bright.

Govind says in any sport, grooming young players is essential.

“In January we sent our U18 players about eight of them to play in New Zealand to play in the Oceania Zone. So I think for any sport we need to look at generation to generation and that’s what we have to do in Chess as well.”

The Fiji Chess Federation is looking forward to an amazing 2020 with more tournaments and more participation from young kids.