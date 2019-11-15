Growing interest in Suva Touch Rugby competition

Going into its 9th round of competition, the Suva Touch rugby association has been overwhelmed with the large turnout of teams and supporters.

Association vice-president Savenaca Vocea says they’ve completed a total of 165 games with 45 yet to be played.

He says with the current numbers and increase interest shown shows promise for the future of the sport in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it’s been really nice, very humbling. A lot of support coming in from all our affiliate clubs so we’re really looking forward to what holds for 2021.”

Suva Touch Association is liaising with the Touch Federation of Fiji to have another level of the sport.

Both bodies are collaborating to organize a competition where elite teams will compete against one another.