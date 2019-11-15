Groundworks for 2023 Pacific Games begins

Touch Federation Fiji has begun the groundworks for the 2023 Pacific Games.

The point of interest for Touch Federation Fiji is the upcoming elite competition next month.

President Tevita Mau says a lot of work is being done to ensure that the national side is ready for the 2023 Pacific Games.

“Respective affiliates run their competition. For us, the preparation for this franchise is one of it and there are further plans down the line as we gear up to 2023 there is a lot of work that is being done now for 2023 which is the World Cup year for us and also the Pacific Games.”

Touch Fiji is currently ranked third after scooping the bronze medal in the 2019 Pacific Games.

Moving higher in the rankings is one area Touch Fiji will be working on come the Games.