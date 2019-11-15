Greens set for Banana Cup

With the return of bowling, about 60 national bowlers are expected to compete in the upcoming Banana Cup tournament.

The event was launched today at the Suva Bowling club.

Bowling Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey says the tournament will be a special one for the bowlers who endured a period where the sport was at a standstill.

Lacey adds it will be a good opportunity for national bowlers competing in the World Outdoor Bowling Championship to engage some sort of training.

The Banana Cup will be held at Suva Bowling club starting on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.