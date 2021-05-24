Home

Sports

Green light for contact sports

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 11, 2021 12:57 pm

All contact sports have been given the green light to resume.

This follows the announcement by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday, after Fiji reached its 80 percent vaccination threshold.

Bainimarama says this is good news for many sporting bodies in the country.

“I am also very happy to announce that we can start playing contact sports again, including rugby, netball,  football, basketball, and cricket. And there will be no restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings.”

He adds sporting venues will also be able to operate but at 80 percent capacity, and anyone within the venue must be fully vaccinated.

“Stadiums can also open. But spectators must be vaccinated and if sitting in close proximity at organized sporting events must wear masks.”

People can expect sporting competition to start by next month.

