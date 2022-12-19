Great outing for Fiji triathletes

[Source: Supplied]

The 2022 Oceania Triathlon Pacific Island Championships ended on a high over the weekend at the Vuda Marina in Lautoka.

A total of 16 Fijian athletes competed and Fiji managed to win a silver and two bronze medals.

Nikotimasi Tu’enadi Croker bagged a silver medal and Christian Zadkiel Rokoua won a bronze medal in the men’s main event.

In the women’s competition, Madison Pattie settled for bronze after Manami Iijima of Guam scooped gold and Denise Jane Myers of Northern Marianas took home silver.

Fiji Triathlon President Ian Cheer says for a young team and as a host country, he’s proud of the Fijian tri-athletes performances.

Cheer says it was a week-long event which not only included the championship but workshops for athletes and coaches.

Athletes from Samoa, Guam, Papua New Guinea, Northern Marianas, Tahiti and Tonga were part of the event.