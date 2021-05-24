Great Britain win record eighth swimming medal

Great Britain won a record eighth swimming medal in Tokyo after winning silver in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Britain Swimmer Duncan Scott became the most decorated British Olympian at a Games

The quartet of Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy finished 0.73 seconds behind gold-medal winners USA.

Italy finished third to take bronze.

The silver was Scott’s fourth medal in Tokyo as Britain signed off their most successful Olympics in the pool.

The USA needed a world record time of three minutes 26.78 seconds to beat Great Britain to gold in the final event of the swimming.