Gray appointed as Volleyball President

Joe Gray has been appointed the new president of Fiji Volleyball Federation.

This was announced earlier this evening by outgoing president Liga Gukisuva.

Gukisuva says Gray has always been a passionate supporter of volleyball and has good experience in organizing tournaments as seen in the past Airports Fiji Limited volleyball tournaments.

He adds Gray’s appointment will help take the federation to greater heights and to also achieve upcoming plans for the year.

Gray will take over the position for the next 12 months while Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee plan out his term as the president.

The new committee will be announced in two weeks time.