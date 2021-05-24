Government to invest in Fijian Drua

The Government will invest $6 million to purchase 51% shareholding rights for the Fijian Drua.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says through the 2021-2022 Revised Budget, Government will allocate the first tranche investment of $3 million for 25.5% shareholding in the Counter Ruck Pty Ltd or CRL, which was established by the Fiji Rugby Union to own and operate the new Super Rugby franchise.

He says the second tranche of an additional $3 million will be undertaken in December to secure the total 51% shareholding.

Sayed-Khaiyum says by December, Government will become the major shareholder in the Fijian Drua with 51% while FRU will own 49% shareholding.

He says FRU will maintain the management control of the company and the Government will consider divesting shares once an opportunity arises.

CRL will be granted a 13-year income tax holiday and will be provided a waiver for customs duty on goods imported specifically for Fijian Drua-related venues and a high-performance base from July 1st 2022 to June 13th June 2023.

He says any sponsorship above $250,000 made to the Fijian Drua will receive 200% income tax reduction.

“The support to the Fijian Drua has two main purposes. First, it will ensure that we realize the significant benefits the team will have on the growth and development of rugby in Fiji. Second, it will allow us to capitalize on our great competitive advantage in sports, our people who are naturally-gifted athletes and rugby players.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fijian Drua provides an avenue for Fijian players to pursue a professional sports career right here in the Pacific.

He says the franchise’s home matches held in Fiji will become important sports tourism events, creating jobs, attract a large number of tourists and generate a great deal of economic activity.