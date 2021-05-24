Good learning experience says Leweniqila

Going against some of the best in the world was a needed learning experience for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side as the World Cup looms.

Captaining the side to the test against the Wallaroos, Sereima Leweniqila says it was a good preparation ground, getting a feel of what to expect when teams gather in New Zealand in October for the World Cup.

Leweniqila says it wasn’t easy from the first day and things are expected to get tougher as the date draws closer.

“It was a hard journey, a roller-coaster ride. We had our up moment and we also had our bad moments but what an experience it was to go against some of the best in the World.”

Leweniqila says the team is glad to be back home especially with a number of them getting home-sick just after a few weeks in Australia.

The 32-year-old adds they will take their much needed rest before heading onto the field to continue with preparations.

The Fijiana could also face Canada in a third Test match with a date yet to be set.

While our women are back home, our men gladiators the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua continues its preparation for its next Super Rugby Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika on Saturday at 4.35pm.

You can this match live on FBC Sports.