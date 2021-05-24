Home

Gollings prepared for big role

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 26, 2021 4:27 pm

Filling in the shoes to lead a two-time Olympic gold medal winning team is what newly appointed 7s coach Ben Gollings describes as a significant role with heavy responsibilities.

The former England 7s captain and renowned rugby star has penned a coaching job with the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team for the next three years and admits the road will be exciting.

Knowing Fiji is equipped with natural talent, Gollings says he aims to keep the simplicity of what Fijian rugby is known for.

“I definitely wouldn’t be ready with some of the shots the boys put in now so the excitement of knowing how skillful they are and how athletic they are in being able to work with that, it’s exciting and I’ve got many close friends from Fiji who I’ve played with over the years as a rugby player so I’m really looking forward to be able to get there”

The English-man says he has set his sights and is ready to get the ball kicking.

“The first month is just getting to Fiji and getting to know people well, developing those relationships and kind of observing what’s going on from how the training has been working and develop that understanding so that I know where to press on in the early stages and develop that through”

Gollings will be flying to Fiji on the 5th of January before leading the national 7s squad to the Malaga 7s in Spain.

 

