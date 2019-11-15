Young golfers to play for free at Fiji Open

Junior golfers will be part of the Digicel Fiji Open Championship for the first time this year.

This has been confirmed by Golf Fiji President Vidhya Lakhan today.

Lakhan says the junior players will be able to play in the championship for free thanks to Digicel Fiji which is the naming right sponsor for the event worth $8000.

Lakhan says with Digicel’s sponsorship, the young golfers will be able to strut their stuff.

“So Golf Fiji is creating a division and that will be the Fiji Junior Open Championship, this has never happened in Fiji before but thanks to our sponsors and what will happen is Digicel will pay for the Juniors to take part.”

The championship is returning to the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa after a number of years.

Lakhan says this year’s championship is special and it will be its 50th anniversary.

He adds there’s even more reason to celebrate because Fiji is also commemorating its 50th year of independence.

The Fiji Open will be held at Vatuwaqa from Saturday 31st October until Monday 2nd November. The Fiji Open will be played over 54 holes and the professional golfers will play for a cash prize of $7500.

Amateurs for ladies, men, and juniors will play for prizes valued at $7500.