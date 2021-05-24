Woods returns to golf with son after crash

Former world number one Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf for the first time since he was in a car crash.

Speaking to the BBC, Woods said “it just couldn’t get any better than that” after the 45-year-old who suffered serious injuries in the accident in February, partnered his 12-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Florida.

The 15-time major champion used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando and looked to have a slight limp when walking.

The 36-hole event sees a field of major champions play alongside their children or parents.

Team Woods ended the first round on 10 under, three shots off the lead.

Playing alongside 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and his dad Mike, Team Woods finished tied for fifth place with a bogey-free round of 62.

[Source:BBC Sport]