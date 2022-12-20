Vijay Singh and son win PNC Championship

[Source: GOLF]

Fijian golfer Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The duo teamed up to shoot a second straight 13-under 59.

Team Singh used an eagle and four birdies on the back nine of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club to finish the 36-hole scramble event at 26-under 118.

Son Qass Singh says the win means a lot to him.

“This is what we wanted forever so 16 years is way too long but it’s about time so I’m thrilled I’m so happy I mean this is already the best week and its just making it, no words can describe it’s something I’ll have forever”

That was enough for a two-stroke win over two other father-son duos, Justin Thomas and his father Mike Thomas as well as John Daly and his son John Daly II.

The Singh’s birdied each of their first seven holes before slowing down and making four straight pars.

The par-5, 14th was the site of the Singhs’ eagle.

Vijay’s second shot got to within several feet of the cup, and Qass Singh converted the eagle putt.

Their final two birdies came at the par-4 16th and the par-5 18th, where Vijay Singh made a short birdie putt to set a clubhouse pace that no team would catch.