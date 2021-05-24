Top golfers for Lautoka Open Championship

Some of Fiji’s top golfers will be in action this weekend in the 90th Shop N Save Lautoka Golf Club Open Championship.

Fiji’s top ranked professional Sam Lee will lead the charge heading into the championship this Saturday.

Lee has just returned after a qualifying stint in the United States of America.

The winner will win $5,000 cash over 18 holes.

Top contenders includes the likes of Roneel Prakash, Tomasi Tuivuna, Zoheer Ahmed, Amitesh Chandra, Anasa Seruvatu, Bill Suguturanga, Mahmood Buksh, Arvind Lal, and Nemani Ratumaiyale.

Former World Number One Vijay Singh won back to back titles in 1981 & 1982.

Nadi golfer and Fiji’s top ranked amateur Abid Hussein is the defending champion.