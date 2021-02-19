Golf
Tiger Woods in surgery following car accident
February 24, 2021 8:25 am
American Professional golfer Tiger Woods. [Source: BBC]
American Professional golfer Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles, California.
BBC reports the LA County Sheriff’s Department said that they responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in which the vehicle sustained major damage.
American Woods, 45, had to be extricated from the wreck by firefighters and paramedics.
Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg confirms he is currently in surgery.
