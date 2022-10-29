Rewa House records fourth consecutive win

Rewa House has defended its title in the Druavesi Golf Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

The team ended the one-day tournament with a combined score of 126.5

Rewa House Queen Victoria School Old Boys President Esala Mau says the win was dedicated to all the members of the Rewa House.

He thanked the Terikauwai crew who were behind the team’s preparation to defend the Trophy for the 4th time.

First Runner up was Verata House with a score of 126.7, Bau with 127 and Tovata House with 134.

Rewa House was captained by the seasoned golfer Retired Colonel Alipate Vosaicake and ably supported by former Judge Filimoni Jitoko.

There were a total of 18 teams comprising of over 72 golfers who participated in the one-day event.

The tournament is in memory of Netani Druavesi the iconic teacher and mentor to many of Fiji’s leaders who went through the school.

The competition is a build up towards the 70th Anniversary planned for Friday 16th December later this year.