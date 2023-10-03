QVSOB prepare for Gold tournament

[Source: Supplied]

The Queen Victoria School Old Boys are gearing up for the Druavesi Golf tournament which will begin this Friday.

A small inter-house competition was held yesterday as a build-up to the tournament.

The former students of Queen Victoria School took part representing their respective houses.

Article continues after advertisement

Coordinator, Cama Raimuria, says the event brings together Old Boys in a spirit of sportsmanship and offers them a chance to have in-depth conversations about issues affecting our country.

Raimuria says the tournament serves as a singular forum for alumni who have achieved success in a variety of fields.

He adds this promises to be a memorable occasion that combines sportsmanship, competition, and worthwhile discussion.