Bau House favorite for QVSOB Druavesi golf tournament

[Photo: Supplied]

The Queen Victoria School Old Boys Druavesi golf tournament is back after almost three years and it’ll start tomorrow in Vatuwaqa.

Defending champions Rewa House has seasoned golfers in the likes of Alipate Vosaicake the winner of last month’s 40th Fiji Senior Golfers Association tournament.

He’ll be supported by former judge Filimoni Jitoko and former President of Fiji and Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

However, Bau House is the favorite this year and they’ll be captained by former Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and assisted by former RFMF Commander Viliame Naupoto.

Verata and Tovata House will go in as under-dogs.

This competition is a build up towards the 70th Anniversary planned for 16th December celebrating a platinum milestone for QVS at its current site at Matavatucou, in Tailevu.

The tournament is in memory of Master Netani Druavesi, the iconic teacher and mentor to many of Fiji’s leaders who went through the school.