PGA Tour record could be set at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods will bid for a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open on the 23rd of this month.

The 44-year-old equalled Sam Snead’s mark of 82 which was set in 1965 at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The Farmers Insurance Open will be played at Torrey Pines, where Woods has eight wins, including the 2008 US Open.

Article continues after advertisement

Since equalling Snead’s record, Woods has competed in two unofficial events in December.

He finished fourth in the 18-man Hero World Challenge before posting a 3-0 record as a playing captain for the victorious US side at the Presidents Cup.

Woods met Snead when he was five and the pair played holes together on a course near Los Angeles.