No national competitions for Fiji Golf

Fiji Golf will not hold any of its scheduled national tournaments when sporting activities resume.

President Vidhya Lakhan says due to the pandemic, Fiji Golf cannot risk the well-being and safety of its members.

Lakhan says their priority is on ensuring all protocols are adhered to when golf resumes.

He adds recreational activities is the only option for Fiji Golf.

“For the rest of this year, all that we will have is recreational golf. Club competitions will be at the discretion of individual clubs. They will decide if they want to have competitions.”

Fiji Golf has submitted its return-to-play protocol to the Fiji National Sports Commission awaiting for approval to at least return to the course.