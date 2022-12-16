Lal wins first prize in Junior Golf Championship

[Source: Supplied]

Young Aaron Lal won first prize in the 6 to 9-year-old category of the Fiji Junior Golf championship today at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa.

Lal scored 23 points in the three-hole stroke event.

In the 10 to 12-year-old category, Aarav Nand finished in first place with 39 points.

Zack Lee took out the 13 to 16-year-old division with 46 points.

The tournament returns after a lapse of five years with a positive turnout.

42 junior golfers were part of the event which is the biggest number recorded in the history of the tournament.