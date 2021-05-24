Home

Golf

Golfers ready for Lautoka Open showdown

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 9, 2021 5:37 am
Professional Golfer Roneel Prakash.

Around 100 golfers are ready to battle it out for the Shop N Save Supermarket-sponsored 90th Lautoka Open Golf Championship on Saturday.

Professional Golfer Roneel Prakash says they are all looking forward to the championship especially with restrictions being eased on social gatherings.

Prakash says the one-day tournament is expected to be tough as golfers from around the country will be taking part.

“Yeah we have the number one player Sam Lee who is the professional number one locally and actually we have 18 professionals top-ranked in the country that is playing in the tournament so you will actually have good competition.”

Fiji’s No.1 amateur golfer, Abid Hussein is the defending champion.

Former world number 1 golfer Vijay Singh was also part of the championship and won two tournaments in 1981 and 1982 before turning professional.

The total prize money that’s up for grabs is $5,000.

