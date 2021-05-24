Fiji PGA needs young golfers

Fiji Professional Golfers Association is on a mission to attract and develop more young golfers.

This as Fiji PGA has over the years seen a decline in the participation at the junior level.

Fiji PGA president Vikrant Chandra believes more needs to be done to lure in young golfers.

“However unfortunately at the junior level, I see there is still growth needed, there are very few juniors left as opposed to my time, we had about twenty to twenty-five juniors at any given event. I think more needs to be done at the junior aspect.”

Chandra says a grassroots development program will help them unearth talented youngsters.

“We are in talking terms with some sponsors to give us some money, where we can do more outreach, go to schools, go to communities, to spread the game of golf. So it will be happening but in the next year or so.”

The Association is hopeful more international competitions will be held locally in the coming months.