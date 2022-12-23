Emphasis on Junior golfers next season

The Fiji Golf club will be looking at placing more emphasis on junior golfers in the 2023 season.

Holding a monthly clinic throughout the year has paid off as the response has encouraged the club.

Fiji Golf Club member Elvin Nair says they will need to promote the sport more in the new year in order to maintain and increase the numbers.

“Golf is basically a gentleman’s sport but I think the juniors we have involved coming into golf has done a lot of wonders and this also helps us to prepare them for national selections as well”

This year the club organized only one junior golf tournament but it hopes to have more in 2023.