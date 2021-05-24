40 years of Lautoka Open experience for Buksh

At 61 years of age, former national rep Mahmood Buksh is still playing professional golf and will be out to do something special at the 90th Lautoka Open which starts tomorrow.

Buksh has been playing in the Lautoka Open for over 40 years after appearing in his first in 1978.

It was the same tournament where he took on former World number 1 Vijay Singh.

He won the tournament twice in 1984 and 1985, he also Fiji’s first golf gold medal at the 1987 Pacific Games in New Caledonia with the late Vilikesa Kalou.

Buksh says he wants to end the year on a high note.

‘We were out of golf for the last six months because of the pandemic, as soon as we got back in, we were all back to golf again and now all the tournaments are held every week so we want to finish the whole year on a high spirit.’

The former national rep is also the first from the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa to win the Lautoka Open.

About 100 golfers will be after the $5000 prize money at the Lautoka Open tomorrow.