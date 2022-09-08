12 teams for charity golf

Pirates Golf Captain Frank Chan

12 teams have registered so far for the Fiji Cancer Society’s Ambrose Charity Golf tournament.

The tournament which is being organized by the Fiji Cancer Society and the Pirates Golf club is aiming for a total of 30 teams to part take.

Pirates Captain Frank Chan says the tournament is to raise funds for men diagnosed with cancer.

“We can never do enough for cancer, the cure, advocacy and the work that they do requires a lot of money. We are just doing our part in trying to facilitate the fundraising for them.”

Chan says the tournament is scheduled for October 21st at the Golf Course in Vatuwaqa.

Golfers from amateur to professional levels will be in action.