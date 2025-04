Ebenezer Saukuru

Marist Brothers High School’s star athlete, Ebenezer Saukuru, is one of the first athletes to claim gold medal in the 2025 Fiji Finals in the intermediate boys’ long jump event.

Saukuru leapt 6.45 metres to secure victory.

Ratu Apenisa Navukitu settled for silver with a jump of 6.44m, while Aminiasi Tavailagi of Ratu Kadavulevu School claimed bronze with a 6.41m jump.

