Gloomy skies, fierce battle

The skies over Lautoka City are gloomy, but the Fijian Drua will bring intensity to Churchill Park as they face the leading Chiefs in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

With home fans supporting them, the Drua aim to end their losing streak, while the Chiefs seek to maintain their unbeaten run.

Drua captain Frank Lomani stresses the need for discipline and control in the closing stages.

“We just need to keep the ball more, cut down on errors, and make sure we finish strong in the last 20 minutes.”

Chiefs skipper Tupou Vaa’i acknowledges the challenge of playing the Drua at home.

“We know the conditions won’t be on our side. The Fijians are a tough team to beat at home, so it’s a big challenge for us to play our game and handle whatever comes our way.”

Wet conditions may impact the game, making ball control and tactical execution crucial.

Although the Chiefs are favoured, the Drua’s home record suggests they cannot be underestimated.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm and will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

