Global Rapid Rugby Season Suspended.

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 15, 2020 6:50 pm

The Global Rapid Rugby season has been suspended after public health restrictions have been put in place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Mark Evans made the announcement earlier this evening.

Evans expressed his disappointment of having to suspend matches however he says health and safety of the players and officials is number one priority.

The Fijian Latui was supposed to host its round two match against the South China Tigers on Friday.

