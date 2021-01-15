Home

Glasgow Warriors edges Edinburgh in 1872 Cup thriller

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 17, 2021 8:28 am

Sledgehammer Eroni Sau’s final try against the Glasgow Warriors last night was not enough to give the Edinburgh side a win.

The Warriors edged Edinburgh 23-22 in an exciting encounter at Scotstoun Stadium earlier this morning.

Edinburgh outscored the Warriors by three tries to two but it wasn’t enough. Matt Fagerson and George Turner crossed for the home team, and Jamie Farndale, Chris Dean and Eroni Sau did likewise for Edinburgh.

Article continues after advertisement

Sau’s late, late try made it a one-point game with 90 seconds remaining but Jaco van der Walt could not convert from out on the left touchline and Glasgow were able to hang on for victory.

Leone Nakarawa made his long-awaited return from the bench but Glasgow were under the cosh and Huw Jones was sent to the sin-bin for slowing the ball up at the breakdown as Edinburgh pressure mounted.

Scorers. Glasgow Warriors: Tries: M Fagerson, Turner. Cons: Thompson 2. Pens: Thompson 3
Edinburgh: Tries: Farndale, Dean, Sau. Cons: van der Walt, Bennett. Pens: van der Walt

[Source: The Scotsman]

